First Alert: Morning showers and evening cool down

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front will usher in some of the coolest weather since April later this week.
We are still on the warm side of the cold front this morning. Clouds linger with a few showers possible through the morning. Temperatures remain unseasonably warm as we climb to around 80 during the afternoon.
The big drop arrives on Thursday as we hold in the upper 60s through the afternoon! Morning lows quickly drop into the 50s with some 40s expected across the Pee Dee by Friday morning. Rain chances remain slim with mostly sunny skies both Thursday and Friday.
Another cold front will arrive over the weekend and bring in a few more showers and storms on Saturday. While we briefly warm back into the 70s on Saturday, expect another drop to arrive by the end of the weekend.
The cooler-than-normal temperatures will likely continue through the early portions of next week. Most of the area will drop into the 40s for Monday morning.
