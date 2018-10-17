FIRST ALERT: Fall makes a comeback to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will move offshore tonight and usher in a return to fall-like weather to finish the week.
The very warm weather and pop up storms of the last two days will quickly come to an end tonight through Thursday as a surge of much cooler weather moves in behind a cold front.
Temperatures will fall steadily with a gusty breeze at times tonight. By Thursday morning, inland areas will drop into the lower and middle 50s while the Grand Strand drops into the middle and upper 50s.
Despite abundant sunshine, a gusty north wind will keep temperatures below 70° on Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 60s, except middle 60s for areas near the NC border.
The coolest weather settles in Thursday night when most areas away from the beach will see temperatures dropping into the middle 40s.
The weekend will see a changeable forecast as yet another cold front moves through the Carolinas. Ahead of the front, southerly winds will push temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday afternoon. A few fast moving showers and storms are possible in some areas late in the day Saturday.
As the front pushes off shore, another round of even cooler weather blows in. Sunday’s temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 60s and by Sunday night, lower and middle 40s will be common.
