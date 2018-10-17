Deputies investigating after man suffers head injury in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating after a man suffered a head injury of unknown origin Wednesday morning on Corner Loop in Georgetown County.
According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.
If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips only, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.