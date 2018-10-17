Darlington police warn of scam using the department’s phone number

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam that is using the department’s phone number and information.
According to an online post, the scammer tells the victim they owe money to the police department, and if they do not pay, they will be arrested. Darlington police will never call and tell you that you owe money and can only pay with a green dot card from Walmart, the post says.
If you receive a phone call and believe it is a scam, contact your local law enforcement agency to verify.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.