City leaders set goals for the future of Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach invested $74 million between 1994 and 2014 for storm water infrastructure improvements. Public Works director Janet Curry says this had a tremendous impact following Florence. So now the city is shifting to study water quality. This will be the first time the city looks at water quality from a city-wide perspective. Curry says this will have an impact when Myrtle Beach makes development decisions. It’ll start by looking at Withers Basin for its pilot study. From there the procedures adopted will be implemented across the city. On November 14, the city will hold a public forum to allow residents the chance to voice flooding and stormwater management concerns. Curry said the overall goals is to find sustainable solution to improve water quality.