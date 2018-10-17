CCU alum, Washington Redskins player donates $50K to help school district with flood recovery

CCU alum and Washington Redskins player Josh Norman is donating to Horry County Schools' recovery efforts after Hurricane Florence. (Source: Horry County Schools via Facebook) (Lisa Bourcier)
By WMBF News Staff | October 17, 2018 at 11:10 AM EST - Updated October 17 at 11:11 AM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Josh Norman, the Coastal Carolina University alumnus and cornerback for the Washington Redskins, is giving back to the area following Hurricane Florence.

According to a post on the Horry County Schools’ Facebook page, Norman plans to donate $50,000 to the school district to help with recovery and support efforts after the flooding that followed Florence.

“We are excited to receive such a generous donation from an individual who has proven his compassion and humanitarian spirit for helping communities,” Horry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey said in a statement. “We are grateful beyond words.”

The donation is made possible through Norman’s Starz24 Foundation, which provides enrichment to children through community events and youth programs, the post read.

