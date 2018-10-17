Area law enforcement show support for NC Highway Patrol after trooper shot, killed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many law enforcement members across the Grand Strand took to social media Wednesday to show support for North Carolina State Trooper Kevin Conner, who was shot and killed near Whiteville.
Lumberton Rescue and EMS posted on Facebook Wednesday, saying "We mourn with the Patrol, as well as the law enforcement community, at yet another senseless act of violence. Trooper Conner, your life mattered."
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety also paid tribute to Conner, saying “Our prayers with our Thin Blue Line family of NCHP and the family of our fallen Brother.”
Horry County police tweeted, “Rest easy, brother, We’ll take the watch from here.”
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also expressed his sadness on Twitter, saying “The tragic loss of Trooper Kevin Conner of the NCSHP weighs heavily on our hearts.”
Similar expressions of sympathy were posted to social media following the deadly shooting of Florence police officer Terrence Carraway on Oct. 3.
