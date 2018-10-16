Pedestrian dies days after being struck by vehicle in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle last week in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler.
Fowler identified the victim as Dorthy Godwin, of Texas. Godwin died from a traumatic brain injury at Grand Strand Medical Center.
On October 10 around 10:30 a.m., Godwin was crossing Highway 17 Business and 10th Avenue South when she was hit by the car.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.
