North Myrtle Beach passes ordinance defining short-term rentals, sleeping areas

“Some of our zoning districts are only allowed to have five bedrooms but we found that they have five bedrooms and then they have a media room, a living room and a game room. Suddenly you see four sleeper sofas in the media room, three sleeper sofas in the living room. So you have a five bedroom house that sleeping 25, 30 people,” said James Wood, Director of Planning and Development for the City of North Myrtle Beach.