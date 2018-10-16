No. 24 Spartans have 'chip' back with No. 6 Michigan looming

How much any of that matters this year remains to be seen. It's not just motivation that has helped Michigan State beat Michigan on a regular basis lately. The Spartans have simply been the better team in many of those seasons, and at times they simply overpowered the Wolverines. This week, that could be a tougher task. Michigan State is No. 1 in the nation in rushing defense, but Michigan is No. 1 in passing defense and No. 2 in total defense.