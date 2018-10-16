NMB volleyball enters crucial stretch undefeated in region play

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Volleyball enters the final week of the regular season 15-5 on the year and still unbeaten in their region. The Chiefs will face rival and 2017 State Champion Myrtle Beach Thursday for the region championship and home court advantage throughout the playoffs.
“I think our chemistry has built throughout the season,” said Senior Sydney Bellamy. “This year we’ve bonded a lot and are planning on making a state championship.”
Like most teams in the district, the team had three week off due to Hurricane Florence and was not able to practice or meet as a team during that time.
“It’s been an adjustment for me and the team," said head coach Alex Sing. “When you set your schedule you try and set it so that you can get a little bit of a rhythm going but i told them when we got back this is a speed bump; it may slow us down but it’s not going to stop us.”
Bellamy says the team refused to stay apart during the break, getting together at a local rec center to stay as fresh as possible.
“It was mostly just to get back to the basics and make sure we we’re staying where we needed to be,” Bellamy said. “We all come together and we’re like sisters.”
Sing says the team missed two major tournaments during the extended absence and has noticed some rust in his team since they have returned to action.
With a sweep of a doubleheader Monday night against Darlington, NMB improved to 7-0 in the region ahead of the match up against Myrtle Beach (6-8).
