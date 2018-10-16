Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will make multiple stops in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be making stops throughout Horry County over the next three weeks.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the MDRC will stop at the following locations:
- James P. Stevens Building – 3817 Walnut St., Loris – Oct. 15 to Oct. 18 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- North Strand Recreation Complex – 120 S.C. 57 South, Little River – Oct. 19 to Oct. 23 – Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – closed Sunday
- Horry County Cooperative Extension – 1949 Industrial Park Drive, Conway – Oct. 24 to Oct. 27 – Wednesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- South Strand Recreation Complex – 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach – Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 – Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MDRCs are mobile disaster resources that allow state and local officials to maximize their reach to as many affected areas and survivors as possible, the release stated. The center will offer in-person support to homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained damage or losses from Hurricane Florence.
Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be at the center to talk about assistance and assist survivors who need help finding recovery resources.
Homeowners, renters and businesses can also check their eligibility for federal, state and voluntary agency disaster assistance available by:
- Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov
- Calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585)
- Using the , available for and mobile devices at fema.gov/mobile-app
The following information is helpful when registering:
- Address of the location where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address)
- Current mailing address
- Current telephone number
- Insurance information
- Total household annual income
- Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows direct transfer of funds into a bank account)
- A description of disaster-caused damage and losses
