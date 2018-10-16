MBPD: More than $1,400 worth of merchandise stolen from store at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More than $1,400 worth of merchandise was reportedly stolen from the Victoria’s Secret at Coastal Grand Mall.
According to a Myrtle Beach Police incident report, officers responded to the store Friday where an employee said two suspects stole 26 items valued at $1,474. The report says the employee believes she’s seen the suspects before.
The employee told police two women came into the store, and one of them asked her for various sizes as a distraction. The other woman was holding a bag from H&M, and stuffed multiple items into the bag. The employee says the two women ran out of the store to the center of the mall.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Myrtle Beach Police.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.