Latta police returning favor by donating to Hurricane Michael victims

LATTA, SC (WMBF) – The Latta Police Department is paying it forward to help the victims of Hurricane Michael.
Right now, the department is collecting supplies which it plans to transport to Florida Friday, October 19th.
A group of at least four members of the department, including Chief Derrick Cartwright, will make the trip to Gulf County. It’s an area devastated by the storm, but is receiving little media coverage, explained Cartwright.
The department also picked Gulf County to benefit from the donation drive because in the aftermaths of Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence, a couple people from that area stepped up to support the Town of Latta, said Cartwright. The department sees this effort as an opportunity to return the favor.
“When we were in need, items were brought in and we feel we need to do the same to help those that were affected by Hurricane Michael,” the Latta Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page.
The department has a truck and enclosed trailer on standby to transport the items to Florida.
Once in Gulf County, the department intends to distribute the donations at a fire house in Port St. Joe before returning to the Pee Dee Sunday.
When it comes to support from the local community, Chief Cartwright tells WMBF News they have a pretty good amount of donations so far. Businesses are also stepping up to the plate, with three making donations Tuesday alone, according to Cartwright .
“We just thank everyone for their gracious donations. I am sure people in Gulf County, Florida are going to feel blessed for the donations,” said Cartwright .
Some of the items needed include:
Water
Cleaning Supplies - Clorox, Dawn, Hand Soap, Mold remover, etc...
Gloves-vinyl or work gloves
Non-Perishable Foods
Dog and Cat foods
Rakes
Shovels
Buckets
Brooms
Dust pans
Mops
Toilet Paper
Paper Towels
Trash Bags
Mosquito Spray
Hand Sanitizer
Tarps
Dust Masks
Baby diapers, formula, wipes
Donations can be dropped off at Latta Town Hall during regular business hours. After 5 p.m., you can contact Latta Town Hall at 843-752-4718, the Latta Police Department at 843-752-4718 or Chief Derrick Cartwright at 843-632-2761.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.