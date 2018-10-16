Idaho commissioner who circulated graphic trophy hunting photos resigns

(CNN) - An Idaho public official who came under fire for images of him and his wife posing next to dead animals during a hunting trip in Namibia has resigned.
Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer posted the graphic pictures.
The dead animals include a family of baboons, a giraffe, a warthog, a leopard and several types of antelope.
Fischer's wife poses next to him in some of the pictures.
The images were obtained by CNN from an email Fischer sent to over 100 friends and colleagues in mid-September recapping his trip.
The photos and the tone of the email left some of Fischer's colleagues unsettled.
Word from Governor Butch Otter’s office is that he asked Fischer to resign.
In a statement, Fischer said he showed poor judgment in sharing the photos of a hunt in which he didn't display an appropriate level of sportsmanship or respect for the animals.
Idaho Fish and Game officials have declined to comment.
