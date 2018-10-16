Horry County continuing with debris removal efforts

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Debris from Hurricane Florence continues to be cleaned up by the Horry County Government in flood-damaged areas.
According to a press release, the County’s contracted crews continue to make progress in communities where property owners have placed their flood-damaged debris within the public right-of-way.
Horry County is only picking up storm debris along county roads in the unincorporated areas of the county impacted by flooding. A map of the impacted areas that are being serviced during debris pick up, searchable by address, is located at horrycounty.org.
Residents along these county-maintained roads are reminded to place storm-generated debris on the public right-of-way as soon as they are able. The public right-of-way is the area of residential property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement, approximately 10’ to 12’ from the edge of the pavement.
The Horry County debris hotline remains open for residents in the unincorporated areas impacted by recent flooding. Residents with questions about debris pickup can call 843-915-7777. The debris hotline will remain open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m until further notice.
The County’s curbside debris program will only remove flood-damaged construction and demolition debris, flood-damaged appliances, and white goods, flood-damaged electronics, and household hazardous waste. Regular household trash and vegetative debris will not be collected.
The contractor will make several passes and will collect debris in phases. A single residence may need multiple passes to remove all the types of debris. Any residents that feel that flood-damaged debris in their community has not been addressed been should call the debris hotline at 843-915-7777.
Please visit horrycounty.org for additional information on separating debris and updates on the debris removal process.
