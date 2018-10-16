Health officials urge people to get vaccinated ahead of peak flu season

“The flu in itself should be a virus that lasts three to four days a week max, and we should be out of it. Complications, weaker immunity, that’s when that virus can take advantage of the weakest among us, and that’s where the weakest among us are the most encouraged to have the vaccine," Abraham said. "And I’ll tell you what, even if you think I am young and healthy, you have your grandfather, you have your kids, and you can carry the vaccine and just pass it along to those weakest among us.”