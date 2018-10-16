HCPD looking for three men wanted for attempted murder

HCPD looking for three men wanted for attempted murder
Left: Dorein Vereen; Center: Jerron Bellamy; Right: Rakim Robinson (Source: Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | October 16, 2018 at 12:45 PM EST - Updated October 16 at 12:45 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating three men wanted for attempted murder.

According to a post on the HCPD’s Facebook page, 20-year-old Dorein Antwon Vereen, 21-year-old Jerron Demar Bellamy, and 21-year-old Rakim Kayshon Robinson are each wanted for five counts of attempted murder.

All three should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 915-5350 or (843) 248-1520.

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Tuesday, October 16, 2018

