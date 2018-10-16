HCPD looking for three men wanted for attempted murder

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating three men wanted for attempted murder.
According to a post on the HCPD’s Facebook page, 20-year-old Dorein Antwon Vereen, 21-year-old Jerron Demar Bellamy, and 21-year-old Rakim Kayshon Robinson are each wanted for five counts of attempted murder.
All three should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 915-5350 or (843) 248-1520.
