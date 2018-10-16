FIRST ALERT: Warm today, a few showers possible

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The unseasonably warm weather won’t stick around for long as another cold front moves through the Carolinas.
Partly cloudy and warm sums up today. Temperatures make another run into the lower 80s with just an isolated afternoon shower or two. Most of the showers will hold off until about dinner time tonight. We’ll keep it going into Wednesday with a slightly better chance of afternoon showers.
A strong cold front moves through late Wednesday and ushers in our next big drop in temperatures. Morning lows fall well into the 50s Thursday and Friday morning, with some 40s likely inland Friday! Mostly sunny skies prevail through the day but our afternoon highs only climb to around 70.
