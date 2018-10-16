American Red Cross to assist family whose Myrtle Beach home was damaged by fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home on SC 707 was damaged by fire Monday night, according to a news release.
The Red Cross is helping three adults and one child by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, and other essentials, including comfort kits containing personal hygiene items, the release says.
If you would like to make a donation to the American Red Cross click here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
