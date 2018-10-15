Waccamaw River falls below flood stage

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Waccamaw River has finally gone below flood stage, just over a month after Hurricane Florence struck the area.
According to information from the National Weather Service, the river hit 10.99 feet at 3:15 a.m. Monday near Conway, bringing it just under the minor flood stage of 11 feet.
By 1:15 p.m. Monday, the river was at 10.84 feet, according to the NWS.
On Sept. 26, the Waccamaw crested in Conway at 22 feet. During Hurricane Matthew, Conway saw water levels of 17.9 feet.
