Two charged after allegedly shooting their neighbors

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Scotland County couple was arrested over the weekend after allegedly shooting at their neighbors.
According to a post on the Scotland County Detective Division’s Facebook page, Jasper David Peeples was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder on Saturday. Barbara Ellen Peeples was also charged with two counts of felony conspiracy to commit murder.
Jasper Peeples is being held under no bond, while Barbara Peeples is being held under a $400,000 secured bond.
According to Scotland County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jennifer Sadovnikov, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Crandall Street in Wagram, NC. The dispute between the neighbors had reportedly been going on for many years, she added.
One of the shooting victims, 68-year-old James Chestnutt, died from his injuries early Sunday morning, Sadovnikov said. She added that one of Jasper Peeples’ two counts of attempted murder will be upgraded to a murder charge at some point.
