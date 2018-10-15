Same-sex penguin couple become foster parents to baby penguin

Same-sex penguin couple Sphen and Magic to care for baby
October 15, 2018 at 4:03 PM EST - Updated October 15 at 4:03 PM

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (RNN) - A same-sex penguin couple at the Sydney Aquarium have become foster parents.

Sphen and Magic – known together at the aquarium as “Sphengic” - are often seen going for swims together in the penguin expedition.

Even though they don't have a biological egg of their own, they're just as much a part of the breeding season as the heterosexual penguins.

They were inseparable, and even began nesting, thinking they would soon be welcoming a baby.

They did so well at making a home, the aquarium gave them a fake egg so they could practice incubating.

Now they have been given a real egg to care for, from a penguin couple that had two.

The aquarium said the penguins have a unique way of showing their love for one another.

Sphen gave Magic a special stone, which they say is just like a proposal.

