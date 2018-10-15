Pets at risk for heartworm disease following recent flooding.

"The treatment is pretty extensive. We inject a medication into the pet called Melarsomine. It can be very, very taxing on the pet. It also takes a few months to complete the treatment. We also pair it with steroid medications to help prevent anaphylactic reactions, as well as an antibiotic called doxycycline to kill off the bacteria that lives with the adult worms to prep them for the killing process,” said Dr. Ying.