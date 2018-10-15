Person hospitalized after two vehicle crash in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A two-vehicle crash in Florence County has left one person in the hospital, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Highway patrol said that originally this was reported as a fatal crash and when troopers arrived at the hospital to gather more information they were informed the victim was not dead.
The crash happened at 1:20 p.m. on Highway 52 near Effingham Highway and McCall Farms when the driver of a Chevy Impala pulled out in front of a Chevy Truck that was headed Southbound.
Collins said the Impala failed to yield the right away and was struck by the Chevy Truck.
The driver of the Impala was injured and sent to the hospital, both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
