One killed in Marlboro County crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a car crash Monday morning on SC 385 near Newton Road, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. A Toyota was traveling southbound on SC 385 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and was killed, Southern says.
The name of the victim is expected to be released by the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.
