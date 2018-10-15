New BurgerFi location opens at THEBlvd along Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – BurgerFi has opened its third Grand Strand location on Monday.
According to a press release, the restaurant opened at 1410 N. Ocean Blvd., Suite 100. The eatery is one of the previously-announced tenants at THEBlvd, the three-story oceanfront entertainment complex housed on the former Bandito’s restaurant site.
Other tenants include a new Bandito’s, Tin Roof, Starbucks and a general store.
BurgerFi’s other Grand Strand locations are at 106 SayeBrook Pkwy., in Surfside Beach and 801 Main St., in North Myrtle Beach.
