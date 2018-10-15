Myrtle Beach to host 2018 Health Fair on Thursday

Myrtle Beach to host 2018 Health Fair on Thursday
The fair will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
October 15, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST - Updated October 15 at 11:01 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s 2018 Health Fair will be held Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the public is welcome to meet with local providers, pick-up educational materials and receive free screenings. The fair will also feature fitness experts, dieticians, chiropractors, audiologists, optometrists and other health care professionals.

Admission and parking is free. For additional information, contact Carolyn Wheaton at 843-918-1114 or cwheaton@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.