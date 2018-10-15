Maryland wildlife service workers help bear with jar on its head

It’s unclear exactly how the jar got stuck on its head

Workers with the Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service had to tranquilize the bear cub to safely remove the jar. (Source: MD DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES/CNN)
October 15, 2018 at 10:03 AM EST - Updated October 15 at 10:14 AM

MARYLAND (CNN) - A bear cub in Maryland is back in the woods after getting a jar removed from its head.

Workers with the Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service tracked the animal for three days until they got it safely tranquilized and were able to remove the jar.

Local police helped as well.

Officials say after the rescue the bear returned to the nearby woods near Wisp Ski Resort in Garrett County with two other bears

It's unclear exactly how the jar got stuck on its head, but the bear appeared to be fine.

