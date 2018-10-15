Man and woman wanted after recent thefts in Darlington Co.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding two people who are wanted for recent thefts of a generator, air compressor, and various tools in the Hartsville area.
William Johnathan Brunson, 35, of Hartsville, and Jayne Marie Haynes, 45, of Wallace, are both wanted for two counts of burglary, second degree, one count of burglary, third degree, and two counts of petit larceny.
Both are believed to still be in the Hartsville area, but may be in the Darlington area as well.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigator Adam Howell at (843)624-1116 or (843) 398-4501. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
