GRAPHIC: ‘I shot a whole family of baboons’: Fish and Game official gets backlash for Africa hunting trip email

BOISE, ID (KBOI/CNN) - People have called for the resignation of an Idaho Fish and Game commissioner who shared pictures from a hunting trip of a baboon family he had killed.
Blake Fischer sent an email to about 125 people sharing pictures of he and his wife posing with animals they had killed during the trip. In the email, he explained they had just returned and wanted to share their experience.
"First day she wanted to watch me and 'get a feel' of Africa, so I shot a whole family of baboons," he wrote.
Other pictures he shared included kills of a giraffe, a leopard, an impala, an antelope and a waterbuck. The email quickly received backlash with former commissioners who called for Fischer's resignation.
In emails obtained from the governor's office, former commissioner Fred Trevey responded in part, "My reaction to the photo and accompanying text of you smiling and holding a 'family' of primates you killed dismays and disappoints me."
"Your poor judgment has unnecessarily put the institutions credibility, and hunting in general, at risk in a blink of an eye," Trevey added. "My belief is you should take responsibility and resign, sooner rather than later."
Fischer told the Idaho Statesman he didn't do anything illegal but did not respond to further request for comment.
Trevey said the hunt may have been legal, but "legal does not make it right."
Steve Alder, executive director for the pro-hunting group Idaho for Wildlife, called the photos "despicable." The group's youth hunting education book discusses refraining from taking graphic photographs of the kill and from visibly describing the kill within earshot of non-hunters.
"I can go out there and shoot a family of wolves, and it'd be legal and have a little baby pup out there with a big bloody mess sitting on top of the mom and the big group family. But is that right?" Adler said. "You know, how does that look?
"I know there's a lot of pressure on him to resign. I hope he does the right thing and sets the right example that this was a mistake. You don't want to repeat it, and we don't want to have it happen again"
