Georgetown County authorities look for woman wanted for questioning in vandalism

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a silver Toyota who is wanted for questioning regarding a recent act of vandalism.
According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the Toyota was photographed on South First Street in Murrells Inlet on the morning of Oct. 13.
The driver is described a woman with white hair who is possibly in her 60s. She is wanted for questioning regarding the vandalism of a car at an apartment complex, the release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.
