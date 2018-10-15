Georgetown County authorities look for woman wanted for questioning in vandalism

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of this Toyota in reference to a complaint of vandalism. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | October 15, 2018 at 10:06 AM EST - Updated October 15 at 10:07 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a silver Toyota who is wanted for questioning regarding a recent act of vandalism.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the Toyota was photographed on South First Street in Murrells Inlet on the morning of Oct. 13.

The driver is described a woman with white hair who is possibly in her 60s. She is wanted for questioning regarding the vandalism of a car at an apartment complex, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

