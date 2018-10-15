Florence Soccer Association honors officers

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Our community continues to come together after the shooting tragedy in Florence Wednesday night that resulted in one death of a Florence Police officer and another six officers injured.
On Saturday night, the Florence Soccer Association honored our men and women in blue during a pre-game ceremony to show support for the community as we begin to heal. The Marketing and Community Relations Director for Florence Soccer Association, Tony Walton, said the coaches wanted to give back to the community. Players and coaches presented a plaque to the Florence Police Department and Florence County Sherriff’s Department before their 7 p.m. game.
“Because they serve us and they protect us and for someone willing to lay their life for another… that’s very powerful,” said Walton.
Many members of the soccer team have parents who are law enforcement officers. Some players even live in the Vintage Place community where the shooting took place Wednesday evening. A few were in their homes during the time shots were fired.
Florence Soccer’s mantra is “We are Florence,” and it radiated through the whole field as the community came together to show support during these tough times. Walton says it’s a saying that resonates throughout the entire community, especially during times like this.
“Well Florence is a close-knit community, Florence is known for rising up against challenges. You know, we had hurricane Matthew not that long ago, and then hurricane Florence and then we had the tragedy just this past Wednesday so this just gives us another opportunity to come together as a community and just give back-- but even most importantly, you’re going to be able to say thank you… and sometimes, thank you are the 2 most important words,” said Walton. “We are Florence means it isn’t one, its all of us. So, we just like to take a leadership stance within the community.
The organization is also selling t shirts and collecting donations. All proceeds will go to the victim’s families. To learn more on how you can help, click here.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.