FIRST ALERT: Warming trend before a big cool down

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather returns for the start of the work week with a few showers likely ahead of the next big cool down.
We will be warmer today with highs in the mid to lower 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. A southwesterly wind allows the humidity to creep up a bit as well.
By Tuesday, temperatures will rise to the lower and even middle 80s ahead of the next cold front. We’ll have a shower or two at times Tuesday afternoon.
A slightly better chance of showers arrives on Wednesday as the cold front slips through the region.
Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front from Wednesday night through Friday. Some areas may see nighttime temperatures dropping into the 40s by Thursday night.
