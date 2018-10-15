Deputies investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in Georgetown County neighborhood

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating after receiving multiple reports of breaking and entering into vehicles Monday morning in the Belle Isle community of Georgetown County, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Additional information is expected to be released once it becomes available.
If you have any information on these incidents, call 843- 546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips only, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.
