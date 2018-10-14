Senators urge tough US response over missing Saudi writer

"Well, there are many things we can do. Would you like to speak up about that?" he said, turning to Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who was at the White House for the arrival of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who was released from Turkey after nearly two years of confinement. "I don't want to put you on the spot, but if you guys would like to tell them some of the many things we can do. There's a big list."