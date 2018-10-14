Robeson County students set to return Tuesday

Robeson County students set to return Tuesday
By Aaron Ladd | October 14, 2018 at 4:41 PM EST - Updated October 14 at 4:41 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Students in Robeson County will return to the classroom Tuesday following the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Students have been out of class for over a moth following the storm as Robeson County took one of the hardest hits.

14 de octubre de 2018 Padres y tutores, ¡Las Escuelas Públicas del Condado de Robeson finalmente abrirán sus puertas...

Posted by Public Schools of Robeson County on Sunday, October 14, 2018

In a lengthy statement issued Sunday, administrators thanked parents for their patience throughout the extended absence. “We couldn’t be more excited! Not many times you get a replay. We’ll have a second “first” day of classes! Let’s do the best of this. We are Robeson strong.”

