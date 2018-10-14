Robeson County students set to return Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Students in Robeson County will return to the classroom Tuesday following the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Students have been out of class for over a moth following the storm as Robeson County took one of the hardest hits.
In a lengthy statement issued Sunday, administrators thanked parents for their patience throughout the extended absence. “We couldn’t be more excited! Not many times you get a replay. We’ll have a second “first” day of classes! Let’s do the best of this. We are Robeson strong.”
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.