Police arrest Georgetown man after kidnapping incident
By Aaron Ladd | October 14, 2018 at 1:56 PM EST - Updated October 14 at 1:56 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown man is behind bars Sunday, accused of kidnapping and assault in connection to a domestic violence incident. 51-year-old Ray Gailey, Jr. was arrested Sunday and charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Police say Gailey Jr. had a weapon at the time of incident, which happened Sunday near Sollie Circle in Georgetown.

He is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing

