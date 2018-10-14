Police arrest Georgetown man after kidnapping incident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown man is behind bars Sunday, accused of kidnapping and assault in connection to a domestic violence incident. 51-year-old Ray Gailey, Jr. was arrested Sunday and charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Police say Gailey Jr. had a weapon at the time of incident, which happened Sunday near Sollie Circle in Georgetown.
He is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.