Georgetown Police searching for attempted murder suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown Police are continuing their search for a man accused of attempted murder in an early October shooting. Kemondre ‘Fuzzy’ Anderson is wanted for his connection to a shooting that happened on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Mingz Bar and Grill according to authorities.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of October 11 according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Authorities say Anderson is armed and dangerous. If you have any information about the shooting or Anderson’s whereabouts you are asked to call Georgetown Police at 843-545-4300.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.