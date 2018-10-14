FIRST ALERT: Warmer start to the week with a few showers to follow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather returns for the start of the work week with a few showers likely ahead of the next big cool down.
Tonight will see fair skies and a little fog possible in some areas. Temperatures will be much warmer than the last several nights with readings by Monday morning in the lower and middle 60s inland and mid to upper 60s near the beach.
Monday will see a continued warming trend. With a mix of sun and clouds, afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 80s as a southwesterly wind allows warmer weather to return. The humidity will start to creep up a bit as well.
By Tuesday, temperatures will return to the lower and even middle 80s ahead of the next cold front. Tuesday afternoon will see a stray shower or two a times.
A slightly better chance of showers arrives on Wednesday as the cold front slips through the region.
Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front from Wednesday night through Friday. Some areas may see nighttime temperatures dropping into the 40s by Thursday night.
