FIRST ALERT: Muggy weather makes a brief return, another big drop soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather filters back in this week before another cold front ushers in the next drop.
Beautiful weather continues Sunday as we keep the mostly sunny and dry weather around. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will top out in the middle to upper 70s.
Southerly winds return Monday and that will kick up our temperatures. Expect mornings in the upper 60s, afternoons in the lower 80s Monday through Wednesday. Clouds will increase in coverage with the chance of a few showers by Wednesday afternoon.
Another cold front sweeps through late on Wednesday and brings our next round of cool weather to end the week. Mornings drop into the 50s area-wide Thursday with the chance of some 40s inland by Friday! Sunny skies prevail with afternoon highs right around 70 late in the week.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.