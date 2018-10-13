Senator Lindsey Graham says it’s time for hard decisions following Hurricane Florence

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - Senator Lindsey Graham visited with residents in Socastee who are left with damaged homes following Hurricane Florence.
Graham started his visit on Friday at Starcreek Circle.
The senator geared his talk towards relocation rather than rebuilding.
“Mother nature is telling us something and we need to listen. There is only so much we can do to change rivers,” Graham said. “Hard decisions have to be made now to relocate families because it’s just not safe.”
Graham said as recovery efforts continue, communities need to reevaluate where they should build.
The senator recognized the decision to leave is a difficult one but said the hard decisions cannot be ignored anymore.
“It’s going to be hard, and it’s going to be honest and we’re not going to keep doing this again. It’s not fair to people and it’s dangerous,” Graham said. “It’s time to make some good hard decisions.”
Graham was joined by the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD), Pam Patenaude.
Patenaude told Friday’s crowd new funds would help flood victims with relocation.
She said Congress redirected funds for mitigation from the community development block grant disaster relief (CDBGDR).
Patenaude said this is a first for Congress and she believes it will make a tremendous improvement.
She explained those funds will help people find houses, make down payments and raise houses.
“I think this is our opportunity to build back better and smarter,” Patenaude said.
Neighbors responded by saying that relocating is not such as easy option.
“We’re kind of stuck because we don’t have the money to go anywhere else,” Socastee resident Christine Schwenke said.
Schwenke lived in the area for 23 years and now has two mortgages on her home. She faced flood damaged after Matthew and now Florence. Many other residents also said they have a mortgage they couldn’t just leave.
“My only option is to fix it up and then what do you do with it? I don’t want to sell it to somebody and have them have the same issues that we are having now, because it’s not fair to the next person,” She said.
After listening to Graham, Schwenke said she’s still skeptical.
“I know for a fact that people in Nichols, half of those people still haven’t rebuilt from Matthew, so how can you say there’s all this money out there available for people when it wasn’t even put right for Matthew?” Schwenke said.
Schwenke and others also questioned why the county allowed development in areas known to flood.
“I am frustrated that the county continues to let things like that happen and realize if you have three houses on stilts there why are you going to let a house be built there?” Schwenke asked.
Lawmakers stressed that they will help but they can’t solve everything.
“We’re going to make it as easy as we can on people, but we can’t make them whole. We are not the end all and be all of everything,” said Congressman Tom Rice, who was also in attendance.
Patenaude said at the end of the day it’s up to states and local communities to design plans to make the change.
Rice and Graham told residents that recovery efforts will be a cooperative effort between federal, state and local authorities.
Officials remain optimistic and cite Congress’ speed in passing a disaster relief package as evidence that recovery will not take years.
The nearly $1.7 billion disaster relief package for Florence was passed within 10 days. Those funds need to filter through the state before being distributed.
Rice said he is speaking to Governor McMaster to try to figure out how to add more flexibility to the funds to allow homeowners to get reimbursed for the repairs they do themselves.
Patenaude said there is millions of dollars currently in South Carolina for previous hurricanes and she promised it would not take five years for Florence funds to arrive.
Friday’s visit was a way for the lawmakers to gain awareness of the situation and gather public input to use going forward, Patenaude said.
After Socastee, lawmakers traveled to Conway to meet with Horry County officials and ended in Marion to survey property damage throughout the county.
