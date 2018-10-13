Residents in neighborhood where officer was killed get help from counselors

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Those who live in Vintage Place where the October 3rd ambush and shooting of 7 officers took place continue to struggle with what happened in their own backyards.
To help them cope with the devastation, grief counselors from Pee Dee Mental Health were onsite in the neighborhood Friday.
Dennis Sullen, the Crisis and Emergency Services, said residents started expressing the need for counselors earlier this week. During a meeting Monday, many people wanted to know how to deal with what happened, but more importantly how to help their children understand and cope with the trauma.
A counseling RV with a group of counselors was near the front of the neighborhood on Dunhill Court, while another team was in the back of the neighborhood near the crime scene.
Sullen said devastation comes in many forms and compares the tragedy residents there face to recent Hurricane Michael victims.
“Their neighborhood has been devastated... a lot of emotional devastation going on, but devastated just the same so they need the same degree of services and of understanding that anyone would in this community to the loss of Officer Carraway," Sullen said.
For resident Melissa Matthews October, 3 2018 is a day she will never forget.
"Just to come home felt really uncomfortable, Matthews said. "I was really nervous about that had taken place. It's just not something you would expect in this neighborhood."
Matthew said she was out of town that day, but her husband and two sons were home. Days later she said they are the ones struggling with it the most.
"My children were very frightened by the incident and still have a hard time going outside or around the window," Matthews said.
At first her youngest son was afraid of the officers that flooded the area, but she said in the days that flowed they brought food to the officers near the crime scene, which helped diminish some of those fears.
Sullen said that’s why counselors are in the neighborhood to give residents, like Matthews, advice on helping their children cope.
"We're going to be there to reinforce that to say that things are going to be safe," Sullen said.
He emphasized talking about what happened is the best remedy for those affected by the shooting.
"We can kind of help lead them to the fact that's it's their feelings. Their feelings need to be acknowledge that it's not something that's wrong. It's just your feelings," Sullen said.
However, while Matthews is appreciative of the help, she said it will take a while to mend what her family is feeling.
"I think it's the beginning in the right step, but I don't think it's going to give us closure or healing immediately," Matthews said.
Counselors will remain onsite in Vintage Place from 2 p.m to 6 p.m Friday through Sunday.
