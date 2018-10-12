Report: Toxic metal known to cause cancer found in jewelry sold at national retailers

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A new report from the Associated Press and nonprofit Center for Environmental Health says some jewelry sold at big national retailers contains high levels of a toxic metal known to cause cancer.
Researchers bought jewelry from retailers including Ross, Nordstrom Rack and Papaya, and had it tested. The report says several adult jewelry items tested positive for cadmium. Cadmium is a toxic metal which damages the kidneys and bones over time, and can cause cancer and reproductive problems.
The report found that not only was cadmium present in items purchased at those stores, but 31 of those pieces of jewelry were at least 40 percent cadmium, and many were more than 90 percent cadmium.
Most of the tainted items were sold at Ross, with one pendant coming in at 100 percent cadmium.
Several states outlawed cadmium in children’s jewelry several years ago, but there are no laws limiting it in adult jewelry.
Ross says it’s addressed the issue with a supplier. Papaya says it’s recalled products found to be contaminated with cadmium and stopped buying from that Chinese manufacturer. And Nordstrom says it’s reaching out to vendors to find out more.
