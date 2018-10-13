One killed Saturday morning in crash off S.C. 905

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating Saturday morning after one person was killed in a single vehicle crash.
According to SCHP officials the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on S.C. 905 outside of Conway. The driver was headed southbound before driving off the road, overcorrecting and striking a ditch. Officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The incident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. WMBF will continue to update this story with any new information.
