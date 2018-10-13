Loris community marches against gun violence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- The city of Loris is standing together and talking about gun violence in their community. In April, a drive-by shooting claimed the life of 20-year-old Charles Durant and injured his girlfriend Winter Parker.
The night of that shooting Parker was shot three times, once in her arm and twice in the back, nearly bleeding to death. She’s still recovering and recalls nearly every moment from that night.
Saturday, neighbors marched together sending one message to their community: stop the gun violence.
“Is this really how I’m going to take my last breath? I didn’t even get to do what I wanted to do in life, I’m only 19 years old,” said Parker.
Those thoughts that ran through her mind after being shot, now recovering she’s living every day to the fullest and making a change in her community.
“It’s better to impact lives then to take a life,” said Paker.
Winter didn’t find inspiration in herself, she was inspired by her boyfriend and watching him take his last breath. She felt she needed to bring awareness to the issue. Parker and several mothers of gunshot victims took time to share their child’s story and how each life was to cut short by a bullet.
“He was giving person, he was loving person, always happy and had a lot of friends. For him to see this he would be very happy this is going on,” said Wilmetria Durant, Charles Durant’s mother.
Community members both young and old marching together through the city of Loris with signs and chanting to stop the violence.
According to Horry County Police 25-year-old Tyshawn Antwaun Brown, of Loris, the suspect in the shooting is still wanted for murder.
Durant and Winter hope their message isn’t just heard in Loris but across Horry County
“It’s not just that one life you’re taking, it’s not just that one life you’re affecting, you’re affecting all those lives around that life,” said Parker.
Durant said there’s a reward to get Brown off the streets and into custody. If you have any information about where Brown is you should call Horry County Police.
