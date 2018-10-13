First Alert: Sunny, cool and crisp this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The coolest weather since early May will set the stage for a picture perfect fall weekend.
Michael left behind some nice Fall weather that will last through the weekend with highs only in the mid 70s today for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Tonight will be cool with lows in the upper 50s.
A brief warm up into the 80s arrives on Monday and lasts into Tuesday. As the next cold front moves through, a few showers are likely Tuesday afternoon. This next cold front will also help deliver another round of fall temperatures by the middle and end of next week. Nighttime temperatures could drop into the 40s late next week across the inland areas.
