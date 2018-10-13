FIRST ALERT: Pleasant finish to the weekend followed by a brief warm-up, showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beautiful fall weather will continue through Sunday before a briefly warmer weather pattern moves in by Monday.
Tonight will be mostly clear and seasonably cool once again. Temperatures by Sunday morning will drop into the lower and middle 50s inland and middle to upper 50s at the beach.
A few clouds will occasionally drift overhead on Sunday, but overall skies will be mostly sunny. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 70s.
Early next week will see warmer weather briefly moving in. Monday and Tuesday will see afternoon temperatures returning to the 80s with overnight temperatures warming into the 60s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, a few showers will likely develop at times, but heavy or widespread rain is not expected.
The next cold front arrives by Wednesday afternoon and ushers in another round of cool, fall weather by the latter half of next week.
