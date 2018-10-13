Bowling alley employee attacked with bowling ball after dispute

VIDEO WARNING: A man’s pants fall down during the attack, exposing part of his backside.
ROSEVILLE, MI (CNN) - Police in Michigan want to find several suspects they say are responsible for a violent attack at a bowling alley.
Surveillance video caught the assault late Wednesday night.
Police said the fight broke out after an employee asked a group of people to leave because they were disruptive.
He was punched from across the counter, and another suspect attacked him behind the counter.
The confrontation got more violent when another person threw a barstool at the employee. Soon after, a bowling ball was thrown at him.
The attack continued even after the employee fell to the floor.
The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Police are looking for two suspects.
