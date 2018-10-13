Billboard honors woman who drowned in HCSO transport van

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - It’s been nearly a month since mental health patients Wendy Newton and Nicolette Green drowned in the back of an Horry County Sheriff’s Office van after authorities say a Sheriff’s deputy drove the van past a barricade and into floodwaters. Now, a billboard honoring Green sits in two places in the Grand Strand.
One of the billboards is on Highway 501 where it splits into 501 Business and 501 Bypass. The other is in North Myrtle Beach.
The billboards say “Turn around! Don’t drown! Justice for Nikki.”
A woman who wants to remain anonymous made the billboard. The woman knows Donnela Green-Johnson, Green’s sister.
Green-Johnson and Linda Green, Nicolette Green’s mother are thankful for the billboards and all the support they’ve received from the community.
“I’m just overwhelmed by the generosity and support of the community that we’ve been having,” Linda Green said.
The last few weeks have been difficult for Green’s family.
Green-Johnson says one of the hardest parts of the grieving process was watching Nicolette Green’s 6-year-old son say his final farewell to his mother.
“Watching him say goodbye to her in the casket was difficult,” Green-Johnson said. “It was very difficult. I wish that everyone who’s involved in the investigation – the deputies – I wish they could’ve been there to witness that.”
Nicolette Green’s mother Linda says she tries not to think about what her daughter’s final moments alive were like, but she can’t help it.
“What was going through their minds – Nikki and Wendy’s minds as they see the water rising?” Linda Green said. “This was not quick. This was not quick. This was a slow and horrifying death for them.”
Green-Johnson says she hopes the two deputies in the van, who got out alive, are criminally charged. They remain on paid administrative leave as three investigations into the incident are still underway. That doesn’t sit well with Green-Johnson.
“The two individuals that did this are still drawing a paycheck,” she said. “Basically we’re still paying their salary. I have a real hard time with that.”
She also says the family intends on filing a lawsuit when the investigations are complete.
“Nikki deserves – her story deserves to be heard in court,” Green-Johnson said. “So if they’re hoping that the Green family is going to settle outside of court with some hush money … That’s not happening. They’ll be terribly disappointed.”
